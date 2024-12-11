IOM Chief Urges Zimbabwe To Create Safer Migration Routes

It’s a win for the country that she goes to. So when we talk about migration, we talk not just about protecting the world’s most vulnerable. Sure, that’s what we do as well.

Pope said she had fruitful discussions on strategizing a wide range of issues, including facilitating the movement of people to create more opportunities for them wherever they might be. She said:

We also spoke about the impact of climate change, which we know is going to displace more and more people moving forward. You may not realize it, but last year, more people were newly displaced because of climate change, not because of conflict. Now, the good news is that it means we can take action now. We can take action to build resilience in the people of Zimbabwe, who today rely heavily on rainfall agriculture, and work with them to build the skills for the future, work with them to develop new ways of farming or new ways of building livelihoods. We’re gonna do that with our partners within the UN family, but we also talked about how to harness the power, the catalyzing power, the sustainable development that is inherent when people move.

Pope’s discussions with government officials included Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe (represented by his deputy Chido Sanyatwe), among others.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment