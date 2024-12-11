ZANU PF Youth League Leader, Machakaire, Warns His Deputy, Paradza

On December 10, Machakaire wrote to Paradza, demanding that he withdraw his circular, warning that failure to do so would result in appropriate measures being taken against him. Wrote Machakaire:

I have noted the contents of your correspondence and wish to bring to your attention the unequivocal and unambiguous provisions of the ZANU PF constitution (2022) which in Article 10(88)(1),(2)&(13) as read with Article 26 (339) (1)&(2) explicitly provides for the functions and responsibilities of the Secretary for Youth Affairs.

Further, may you acquaint yourself with the provisions of Article 26(340)(1)&(2) which provides for the functions and responsibilities of the Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs.

You will note that in your exercise of functions as Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs, there is absolutely no basis upon which you can purport to censure the due discharge of any of the functions of the Secretary for Youth Affairs.

In your letter, you have made vague reference to the composition of the Youth League National Executive Council without particularity on the provision you rely in making your assertions.

I wish to draw your attention to the provisions of Article 26(336) (1- 5) and Article 26 (338) (1-24) which outline in detail how the Youth League National Executive Council is constituted.

You will note that there has been no deviation whatsoever from the clear provisions of the constitution as no member of the Youth League National Executive Council has been affected by removal from the National Executive Council.

You will further note that the provisions of Article 25(325) mandates the Youth League to dutifully discharge outlined functions and responsibilities.

As duly set out in my communication of the 9th of December 2024, adjustments in the departmental leadership of the Youth League National Executive Council have been implemented purely for the purposes of enhancing the fulfilment of the Youth League’s constitutional obligations and the execution of the National People’s Conference Resolutions.

As head of the Youth League, I have communicated the adjustments as I have been duly guided by my Principal in terms of Article 10(88)(1), (2)&(13) and Article 26(339)(1)&(4).

In the circumstances, your much circulated and published correspondence contesting the communicated position is irregular and must be withdrawn forthwith, failing which the appropriate measures shall be set in motion.