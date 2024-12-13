Parliament Acts On Tshabangu's Directive Amid Ongoing Court Challenge

4 minutes ago Fri, 13 Dec 2024 14:03:31 GMT

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has expressed frustration over Parliament’s decision to implement changes based on a directive from disputed Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu, who reshuffled the opposition’s parliamentary leadership.

Tensions are rising within the CCC, led by Welshman Ncube, following Tshabangu’s unilateral demotion of the Chief Whip and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

The party has approached the High Court in Bulawayo to contest the reshuffle, arguing that Tshabangu lacks the authority to make such changes without party approval.

