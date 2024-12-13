Parliament Acts On Tshabangu's Directive Amid Ongoing Court Challenge
The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has expressed frustration over Parliament’s decision to implement changes based on a directive from disputed Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu, who reshuffled the opposition’s parliamentary leadership.
Tensions are rising within the CCC, led by Welshman Ncube, following Tshabangu’s unilateral demotion of the Chief Whip and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.
The party has approached the High Court in Bulawayo to contest the reshuffle, arguing that Tshabangu lacks the authority to make such changes without party approval.
However, despite the legal challenge, Parliament announced the changes, appointing Maureen Kademaunga as the new Leader of the Opposition, replacing Lynnette Karenyi Kore, while Nonhlahla Mlotshwa was appointed as the overall Chief Whip of the opposition.
CCC spokesperson Willias Madzimure condemned Parliament’s decision to implement the changes. He said (via NewZimbabwe.com):
The matter is before the court and according to the Courts the matter will be heard on Friday and it is alarming.
It is shocking that after the speaker had been served with the court papers, he went on to make the arrangement.
As a party, we are operating in a normal democracy where the rule of law is respected when we have such a situation, we approach the courts.
Tshabangu assumed control of the party in October 2023 and began recalling dozens of elected representatives, leveraging support from both Parliament and the Judiciary.
More: Pindula News