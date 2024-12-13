Zimbabwe Braces For Another Drought

6 minutes ago Fri, 13 Dec 2024 07:57:47 GMT

Zimbabwe is facing the prospect of another drought, which could exacerbate hunger for millions already affected by an El Niño-induced drought, the UN World Food Programme said on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Zimbabwe and several neighbouring countries declared a state of disaster due to severe food shortages caused by the worst drought in 40 years.

While rainfall was expected to begin in October, marking the start of the typical six-month rainy season, Zimbabwe has only experienced a few days of rain in late November.

