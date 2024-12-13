Zimbabwe Braces For Another Drought
Zimbabwe is facing the prospect of another drought, which could exacerbate hunger for millions already affected by an El Niño-induced drought, the UN World Food Programme said on Thursday.
Earlier this year, Zimbabwe and several neighbouring countries declared a state of disaster due to severe food shortages caused by the worst drought in 40 years.
While rainfall was expected to begin in October, marking the start of the typical six-month rainy season, Zimbabwe has only experienced a few days of rain in late November.
During a food distribution event in Chivi, southern Zimbabwe, World Food Programme country director Barbara Clemens said:
We are worried. You can see the ground in front of us is bone dry.
Families in the district are already skipping meals to stretch their limited food supplies.
Georgina Maphosa, 74, expressed her concern about worsening hunger next year, as the maize crop she planted in late November has failed to germinate.
In May, the government said that more than half of Zimbabwe’s population of 16 million was in need of food aid this year.
More: Pindula News