Mnangagwa Gifts 10 Ankole Cattle To Botswana's President | Report

I have… come across some raging and fuming anger over this alleged dirty gift to President Duma Boko. The anger by many Zimbabweans who are living under poverty and squalor and repression is justified because to the majority of our people, change in Botswana was seen as the progressive signs of democracy in motion.

Some of us stood with the opposition because we wanted the will of the people of Botswana to prevail which eventually happened.

People of Zimbabwe must know that ZANU PF was openly supporting their losing horse Masisi of BDP and the coming into power of the opposition miffed them.

To spin their embarrassment they are doing everything possible to soil and destroy the public image and trust of the new government in Botswana by going there and start throwing such gifts as announced in the story by the Tuesday Grill to tarnish the image of the new sheriff in Botswana.

The story does not tell us whether President Duma Boko has accepted such a dirty gift from a dirty regime which I know for a fact he has not.

It is some of these narratives we are being sold to equate the new government in Botswana as no different from any other regimes in Africa like the disappointment people had in Malawi’s Chakwera after he flew to London to attend an online meeting for some fast Internet and WiFi connection.

We must look at every act the ZANU PF regime do to the new government in Botswana with an open and critical eye.

This is an attempt to birsmirch the new government as one of those African governments that has only brought the change of faces but not the behaviour and conduct we have been witnessing for years in Africa!!!