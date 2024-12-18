Muzondo High School Receives Kits From English Football Club

4 minutes ago Wed, 18 Dec 2024 06:42:39 GMT

A football team based in Chalfont, a large village in England, which nurtures children between the ages of four and 18, has had their unwanted kits sent to Zimbabwe.

According to Bucks Free Press, Westwood Park FC, located in Little Chalfont, offers training to youngsters and young adults in the Chilterns area.

Over time, the club accumulated a pile of old shirts and decided to donate their surplus kits to Kit Aid—a charitable organisation that delivers football shirts to impoverished places in Africa, South America, and Asia.

