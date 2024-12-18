Muzondo High School Receives Kits From English Football Club
A football team based in Chalfont, a large village in England, which nurtures children between the ages of four and 18, has had their unwanted kits sent to Zimbabwe.
According to Bucks Free Press, Westwood Park FC, located in Little Chalfont, offers training to youngsters and young adults in the Chilterns area.
Over time, the club accumulated a pile of old shirts and decided to donate their surplus kits to Kit Aid—a charitable organisation that delivers football shirts to impoverished places in Africa, South America, and Asia.
The green shirts were initially donated in 2022, but due to a “variety of reasons,” it took two years for them to be shipped and distributed.
The items eventually arrived in Takavarasha, Zimbabwe, where they are now being used by teenagers at Muzondo High School. Kit Aid said:
Sometimes it takes many months for kit donations to arrive, for a variety of reasons. This kit from Westwood Park FC in Little Chalfont took over two years.
The team at Muzondo High School in Zimbabwe are happy with its arrival.
More: Pindula News