Mbvelelo Processing Plant Shuts Down Due To Mopane Worm Shortage
The Mbvelelo mopani worm processing plant in Matshiloni, Beitbridge District, Matabeleland South, has been idle since 2023 due to a scarcity of mopane worms.
The scarcity of mopane worms has been linked to prolonged droughts, which stress mopane trees and reduce their leaf production. With less food available, the population of mopane worms dwindles.
Established in September 2019, the plant became a vital lifeline for the local community, providing employment for over 12 people and supporting 18 members of the Rovhona Raita Co-operative.
In an interview with the Chronicle, Mbvelelo (Pvt) Ltd board member Fadzai Muvhango said there is a need for the plant to be revived as many families were dependent on it. Said Muvhango:
When this project came, it transformed our lives. We could support our families and send our children to school. Many of us, especially widows, found a solution to our problems through this initiative.
Now, with mopane worms in short supply, we are left desperate. The machinery and plant are there, and it would bring us great relief to see them functional again.
Matabeleland South provincial development coordinator in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Merjury Sikundla, said there is a need to diversify the plant’s operations to keep it operational. She said:
When this plant was established, it was meant to empower women and youth, benefiting the entire community. The scarcity of amacimbi has disrupted operations for two consecutive seasons.
We cannot let this facility go to waste. Plans are underway to introduce alternative products like dried vegetables, matemba, and beans to ensure the plant serves its purpose.
The Mbvelelo plant is equipped with modern machinery sourced from China, including a washing machine, dryer, bleaching, and packaging machines.
More: Pindula News