Mbvelelo Processing Plant Shuts Down Due To Mopane Worm Shortage

5 minutes ago Fri, 20 Dec 2024 09:06:23 GMT

The Mbvelelo mopani worm processing plant in Matshiloni, Beitbridge District, Matabeleland South, has been idle since 2023 due to a scarcity of mopane worms.

The scarcity of mopane worms has been linked to prolonged droughts, which stress mopane trees and reduce their leaf production. With less food available, the population of mopane worms dwindles.

Established in September 2019, the plant became a vital lifeline for the local community, providing employment for over 12 people and supporting 18 members of the Rovhona Raita Co-operative.

