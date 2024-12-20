Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Secures Land For Headquarters

7 minutes ago Fri, 20 Dec 2024 14:00:37 GMT

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced on Thursday that it has acquired 1.4 hectares of land in Borrowdale Estates, Harare, to build its first permanent headquarters.

Outgoing PSL chairman Farai Jere, whose term ends on December 31, announced the development during the unveiling of a plaque at the construction site.

The project will include modern offices, a training centre, a football pitch, a conference facility, and residential apartments. It will also house offices for women’s football. He said:

