Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Secures Land For Headquarters
The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced on Thursday that it has acquired 1.4 hectares of land in Borrowdale Estates, Harare, to build its first permanent headquarters.
Outgoing PSL chairman Farai Jere, whose term ends on December 31, announced the development during the unveiling of a plaque at the construction site.
The project will include modern offices, a training centre, a football pitch, a conference facility, and residential apartments. It will also house offices for women’s football. He said:
This is a historic moment. For over 32 years, the league has operated without a permanent base. This development signifies a new era for Zimbabwean football.
This site will serve as a home for the PSL, honouring the legacy of past players and administrators while paving the way for sustainable development.
Representatives from league sponsors Delta Beverages, Harare City Council, and the Sports and Recreation Commission attended the event.
Jere, who is running for the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) presidency in the January 25 elections, said the land acquisition is one of his final goals as PSL chairman.
He will compete against Walter Magaya, Nqobile Magwizi, Temba Mliswa, Martin Kweza, Phillemon Machana, and others, all of whom must pass an ethics and integrity test.
More: Pindula News