Mnangagwa Unveils Land Tenure Policy Granting Titles To Land Reform Beneficiaries

The land reform, which began in 2000 under former President Robert Mugabe, saw tens of thousands of black Zimbabweans take over white-owned farms.

The reform aimed to correct colonial-era land imbalances, but the new farmers were not allowed to sell or transfer land, which was considered state property.

This made it difficult for them to access bank loans, as they couldn’t use their land as collateral.

At a ceremony on his Pricabe Farm near Kwekwe, Mnangagwa and a few farmers received title deeds for their land.

He said that the new policy would help “unlock the value” of the land, making it both “bankable and transferable.” Said Mnangagwa:

Land tenure security is critically important to Zimbabwe’s economic growth and development. It encourages investment, improves agricultural production and productivity, and lifts many out of poverty into prosperity. … the importance of more secure, bankable and transferable land tenure cannot be overstated. Such a tenure document is the ultimate empowerment tool for our farmers, especially war veterans and their children. The title deed, which my Government has developed for issuance to farmers, will preserve security and spur investment for accelerated livelihoods’ upliftment and economic development. My administration has, therefore, made a bold decision to empower the beneficiaries of the Land Reform Programme by giving them tenure that will unlock the value of our land, allowing it to be used as collateral.

Mnangagwa also announced a Land Tenure Technical Committee chaired by controversial businessman, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, to spearhead the process for other resettled black farmers.

Posting on X, former Harare East MP, Norman “Rusty” Markham, said:

For the avoidance of doubt and the sake of clarity, KUDA in charge of the land tenure committee follows after abusing ZESA to a standstill from the Dema project, Kuvimba and MUTAPA shenanigans now controlled, now only the land left.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment