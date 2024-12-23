No End In Sight For Zimbabwe's Electricity Crisis
Zimbabwe’s debilitating power cuts, which last for several hours a day or even days on end, are expected to continue into 2025.
The country’s power utility, ZESA Holdings, is struggling to generate enough electricity to meet demand due to low water levels at Kariba Dam and frequent breakdowns at the ageing Hwange Thermal Power Station.
The Kariba hydropower plant, with a total capacity of 1,050 megawatts (MW), has seen its generation drop to less than 200 MW.
During a press briefing, ZESA Holdings executive chairman, Sydney Gata, said that the power utility does not have the foreign currency required to import electricity from neighbouring countries. Said Gata (via The Standard):
More than 50% of our dependable capacity has been wiped out. This is the main reason behind load shedding.
The other factor is that power inputs to supplement the deficit are expensive and they demand foreign currency.
We do not have enough foreign currency to make up for the deficit.
Gata reiterated his previous claims that 18 new power stations, collectively adding 4,600 MW of capacity, were under construction and set to commence operations by 2025.
However, Zimbabwean authorities have a history of making promises that are not fulfilled. In fact, Zimbabwe’s power crisis has been worsening over the years, rather than improving.
More: Pindula News