No End In Sight For Zimbabwe's Electricity Crisis

5 minutes ago Mon, 23 Dec 2024 13:35:12 GMT

Zimbabwe’s debilitating power cuts, which last for several hours a day or even days on end, are expected to continue into 2025.

The country’s power utility, ZESA Holdings, is struggling to generate enough electricity to meet demand due to low water levels at Kariba Dam and frequent breakdowns at the ageing Hwange Thermal Power Station.

The Kariba hydropower plant, with a total capacity of 1,050 megawatts (MW), has seen its generation drop to less than 200 MW.

