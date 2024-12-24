Jere Seeks Clarity On ZIFA Candidacy Rejection

I am writing to request clarification regarding the decision not to nominate me for the Presidency of ZIFA. I learned of this decision through radio and television this evening.

I wish to bring to your attention and emphasize that earlier today, at approximately 08:45 am. I submitted my birth certificate and the 2002 Government Gazette reflecting my name change, which was legally processed by Manasa and Manasa Legal Practitioners.

This was done to ensure all my nomination documentation is accurate and complete, as my O level and A level certificates submitted contain my former surname Mutimbo whereas my University First Degree and Masters of Business Administration transcripts contain the surname Jere.

If this was not a factor in your decision-making, I believe it is essential to understand the reasons behind your decision.

I hold high and esteemed offices and do not want my name to be sullied by misconceptions that I do not have 5 O levels.

I therefore kindly ask for a detailed explanation of the considerations that led to this outcome.

I would appreciate receiving this information at your earliest convenience, preferably before Christmas.