Enzo Ishall Receives US$145,000 Mercedes Benz From Wicknell Chivayo

Chivayo has repeatedly said that his donations are tied to ZANU PF, suggesting that those who receive his gifts are well aware of the political affiliations that come with them.

Posting on social media pages, Chivayo said Enzo’s “electrifying performances at ZANU PF rallies and national events have become the STUFF OF LEGENDS and stands tall as a beacon of inspiration to the youth.” Wrote Chivayo:

From your humble GHETTO beginnings, you have risen to become a symbol of hard work, loyalty and artistic brilliance. Tracks like “Smart Rinotangira Kutsoka”, which is my PERSONAL FAVORITE, reflect your unparalleled ability to blend entertainment with deeper meaning… Beyond hits like Kanjiva, Babe Rako Raroorwa which are also my favorite are normally on repeat on my playlist. Your commitment to embracing the ghetto while conquering the world with GOD-GIVEN TALENT is a lesson for every young Zimbabwean aspiring for GREATNESS. The song “Mhamha” particularly holds a special place in my heart. Every time I hear it, I’m reminded of the SPECIAL ROLE my mother played in shaping the man I am today—a self-made MILLIONAIRE who remains grounded in FAITH and LOVE for his Ghetto. That song resonates with everyone who grew up under the nurturing and loving hand of a STRONG MOTHER and it reminds me of the GREATEST woman to ever walk this earth.

Chivayo said Enzo’s music educates and inspires young people in Zimbabwe to support ZANU PF, “which is the right path in life.” He said:

Please go and see VICTOR at EXQUISITE CARS ON MAZOE STREET — your new 2023 MERCEDES BENZ GLE 400 is ready for collection and FULLY paid for. 145 thousand dollars well spent wholeheartedly on an amazingly talented young boy… You have proven time and again that the ghetto can produce WORLD-CLASS stars who entertain, educate and inspire. Your consistency, loyalty and support of ZANU PF sets you apart as a true patriot and role model for the youth.

