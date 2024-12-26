AU Urges Calm Amid Escalating Post-Election Violence In Mozambique

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, continues to closely monitor the developments in Mozambique following the General Elections held on 9 October 2024.

The Chairperson expresses deep concern at the ongoing violence, particularly following the pronouncement of the final election results by the Constitutional Council which resulted in scores of people losing their lives. The Chairperson expresses sincere condolences to the bereaved and calls for calm.

The Chairperson encourages security services to exercise restraint in the use of force in the midst of the violence and maintenance of law and order.

The Chairperson further urges the Government and the all the national political and social actors to seek a peaceful solution to resolving the current crisis to avoid further loss of life and destruction of property.

The Chairperson reaffirms the AU’s commitment to collaborate with the Mozambican Government and national stakeholders, as well as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) towards putting a stop to the violence and safeguarding of constitutional democracy in the Republic of Mozambique.