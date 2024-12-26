EU Condemns Post-Election Violence in Mozambique, Calls For Immediate Dialogue

At least 21 people were killed in the latest wave of violence, raising the total death toll in Mozambique to 151 since October 21, according to the election monitoring group Plataforma Decide.

Below is the statement released by the EU on December 24:

The European Union (EU) takes note of the proclamation by the Constitutional Council of the results of the general elections held on 9 October, announcing Daniel Chapo as President of the Republic of Mozambique.

The EU is extremely concerned by the post-election violence and deplores the considerable loss of lives that occurred so far.

We urge all sides to maintain restraint and refrain from any action that may further exacerbate tensions. We also call for accountability and justice to tackle instances of human rights violations.

As testimony of the EU’s continued engagement on contributing to strengthening Mozambican democracy and following an invitation by the authorities of Mozambique, the EU deployed an Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to observe the electoral process. EU EOM noted irregularities during counting of votes and unjustified alteration of election results.

It called on the electoral bodies for the maximum transparency of the counting and tabulation process. The EU remains available to support Mozambique on the reform of the electoral system. The up-coming EU EOM recommendations could contribute to such reform.

The EU encourages the President-elect and the new Administration to swiftly engage in a constructive dialogue with the opposition and with relevant civil society organisations, to restore the social contract with the population and uphold democratic values and human rights.

The EU-Mozambique partnership is far-reaching with the Mozambican people as its cornerstone.

The EU renews its commitment to support a prosperous and peaceful future for the people of Mozambique.