Mnangagwa Hints At Imminent Cabinet Reshuffle

7 minutes ago Fri, 27 Dec 2024 07:17:27 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has hinted at an imminent Cabinet reshuffle, saying he used the Christmas holiday to review the performance of his Cabinet team to determine whether each member was contributing effectively or needed replacement.

In an interview with ZBC News at his official residence in Harare, Mnangagwa said he spends Christmas Day reflecting on the strengths and weaknesses of his team, as well as ways to improve government programs and policies, given the reduced engagements and phone calls on that day.

When asked if he would continue with his current team into the new year, President Mnangagwa said he would make a statement to the nation in the new year. He said:

