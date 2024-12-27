Mnangagwa Hints At Imminent Cabinet Reshuffle
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has hinted at an imminent Cabinet reshuffle, saying he used the Christmas holiday to review the performance of his Cabinet team to determine whether each member was contributing effectively or needed replacement.
In an interview with ZBC News at his official residence in Harare, Mnangagwa said he spends Christmas Day reflecting on the strengths and weaknesses of his team, as well as ways to improve government programs and policies, given the reduced engagements and phone calls on that day.
When asked if he would continue with his current team into the new year, President Mnangagwa said he would make a statement to the nation in the new year. He said:
I cannot release it now. I will make my statement after the 1st of January, because just now, everyone is happy, they are celebrating Christmas day and for you to call to tell them that you are no longer part of my team, it would not augur well, but that is the time I reflect how we have worked as a team, what weaknesses have I identified, what is necessary to execute Government programmes.
