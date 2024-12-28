King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Fires The Zulu Traditional Prime Minister

Reasons for the withdrawal are to be shared with traditional leaders and the nation in due course as we are still observing uMkhosi until the end of January.

The king called on the nation to unite in support of the process to appoint Buthelezi’s successor, “who will carry forward the torch of leadership.”

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini announced Buthelezi’s appointment at the commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana in Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal, in January.

Buthelezi served for about 11 months after the death of the former Zulu prime minister and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, last year.

In a similar move in February 2024, King Misuzulu dismissed Ingonyama Trust Board chairperson Thanduyise Mzimela and appointed himself as the new chair of the trust, which administers rural land in KwaZulu-Natal.

For the first time since its formation in 1994, the king, as the sole trustee of Ingonyama, will also chair the ITB.

During the reign of his late father, King Goodwill Zwelithini, Judge Jerome Ngwenya served as the chairperson until the late king’s death in March 2021.

