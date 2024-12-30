Zimbabweans Clash On X Over ZANU PF Rule Vs. Ian Smith's Rhodesia

In contrast, they claim that much of this infrastructure has deteriorated under the so-called “New Dispensation.”

However, there are strong voices on the other side, staunchly opposing any romanticization of Rhodesia.

ZANU PF chief whip and Gutu South MP, Pupurai Togarepi, has even called for legislation to criminalise celebrations of Rhodesia.

Amidst the controversy, former CCC MP Fadzayi Mahere, known for her progressive views, has refrained from directly engaging in the debate.

Yet, she did share a powerful statement on X, saying thousands of Zimbabweans who fought for the country’s liberation did not do so for the ZANU PF elite to merely replace the colonial elite.

Instead, they fought for the collective empowerment of all Zimbabweans, to ensure the fruits of independence were shared by the people. She wrote:

There is a reason why our esteemed forebears called it a War of Liberation and not a War of Decolonisation. The guiding principle was to free the masses from all forms of repression and not simply to move them from Jail A to Jail B. It is not liberation if one violent oppressor is replaced by another. Liberation means one man, one vote – not stolen elections. Liberation means freedom from state-sponsored violence – not replacing a violent Rhodesian Special Branch with your own violent police force. Liberation means gutsaruzhinji (everyone must eat) – not replacing colonial elites who eat alone with Zanu PF elites who eat alone. Liberation means respecting the rights and liberties of every citizen – not replacing the repressive Law and Order Maintenance Act with your own repressive POSA or MOPA. Liberation means ensuring every person has a decent life and equal access to freedom, fairness and opportunity. The current state of affairs is a slap in the face to our true heroes who fought and lost their lives for the dream of a better Zimbabwe. You may not respect us, but can you at least respect those who died to destroy what you now represent? It’s a mess. We need new leaders.

