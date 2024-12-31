Zimborders Reviews Toll Fees For Commercial Vehicles
Zimborders, the company that constructed and operates the Beitbridge Border Post, has announced new toll fees for commercial vehicles using the crossing, effective from February 1, 2025.
However, in a statement, Zimborders said there will be no increase in fees for non-commercial vehicles, including motorcycles, light vehicles, and minibuses. It said:
We would like to take this opportunity to inform you about an upcoming adjustment to our toll fees, which will take effect on February 1, 2025.
We have worked diligently to keep these increases to a minimum in order to help ease the burden of inflation on our customers while ensuring we can continue to provide the quality service you expect.
In recognition of our valued relationship with you, we are pleased to announce that there will be no increase in fees for non-commercial vehicles i.e. motorcycles, light vehicles, and minibuses.
We understand the challenges posed by economic fluctuations, and Zimborders is committed to absorbing the inflationary impacts for these vehicle categories for 2025.
The new toll fees, effective from February 1, 2025, are as follows: motorcycle (US$6.00), light vehicle (US$28.00), minibus (US$41.00), coach (US$85.00), light goods vehicle (US$85.00), heavy vehicle (US$122.00), goods vehicle (US$213.00), abnormal (load) vehicle (US$365.00), parking – freight (US$49.00), parking – abnormal (US$61.00).
Zimborders was awarded the contract to construct a new border post and its supporting amenities, raising nearly US$300 million for the project.
In exchange, the company will operate the border post for 17.5 years, recovering its investment through the collected toll fees.
