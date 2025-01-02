Zimbabwe Sees 22% Increase In Border Traffic

5 minutes ago Thu, 02 Jan 2025 11:13:14 GMT

Over one million travellers passed through Zimbabwe’s borders in December 2024, marking a 22% increase compared to the same period in 2023, according to the Immigration Department. This total includes more than 600,000 entries and over 400,000 exits.

Beitbridge recorded the highest traffic, with more than 500,000 visitors crossing through both entry and exit points.

Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport followed with nearly 121,000 travellers. In contrast, Chiredzi saw the lowest number of travellers, handling just 208.

