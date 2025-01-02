Zimbabwe Sees 22% Increase In Border Traffic
Over one million travellers passed through Zimbabwe’s borders in December 2024, marking a 22% increase compared to the same period in 2023, according to the Immigration Department. This total includes more than 600,000 entries and over 400,000 exits.
Beitbridge recorded the highest traffic, with more than 500,000 visitors crossing through both entry and exit points.
Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport followed with nearly 121,000 travellers. In contrast, Chiredzi saw the lowest number of travellers, handling just 208.
In an interview with ZBC News, the Immigration Department’s Chief Director, Respect Gono (pictured), attributed the rise in visitor numbers to the government’s traveller-friendly policies, which aim to boost tourism and facilitate international travel. She said:
The advent of the Second Republic ushered in the economic blueprint NDS1, which clearly enunciated the engagement and re-engagement agenda for the re-union with erstwhile friends and reconciliation with foes.
Under this approach, Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none. Travel patterns have drastically changed as evidenced by the rise in entry statistics.
Zimbabweans from the diaspora are mostly visiting relatives or relocating, while foreign nationals are entering for various reasons such as investment and tourism.
The prevailing peace and tranquillity, coupled with economic progress, have all served as significant pull factors.
More: Pindula News