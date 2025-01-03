Two Killed, Five Injured In Head-on Collision On Harare–Nyamapanda Road

Two people were killed while five others were injured when a Toyota Runx vehicle with two passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle with five passengers on board.

In a separate case, police in Bulawayo are appealing for information to aid in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred on New Year’s Day.

A 23-year-old man died on the spot after being struck by an unknown motorist who failed to stop following the incident along Khami Road, opposite the DA Service Station.

In another hit-and-run incident on the same day, an unidentified man, approximately 30 years old, was killed after being hit by an unknown motorist along Magoda Road, opposite OK Supermarket in Pamubhedha, Budiro 5, Harare.

The victim was subsequently taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Police are urging anyone with information related to either incident to come forward.

