20-Year-Old Mabvuku Woman Fatally Assaults Stepdaughter
A 20-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the alleged fatal assault of her stepdaughter in Mabvuku, Harare, last month.
According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the woman was arrested after a video of the assault circulated on social media.
The woman attempted to cover up the crime by claiming that evil spirits attacked the minor and thereafter took the child to a self-proclaimed prophet in Ruwa, where she died. The statement reads:
The ZRP confirms the arrest of Memory Moyana (20) in connection with a case of murder. The arrest follows a disturbing video circulating on social media, showing a woman brutally assaulting a naked minor in the toilet.
The incident occurred on 16/12/24 at a house along Hunga Street, Chizhanje, Mabvuku, Harare.
Preliminary investigations by the Police reveal that the suspect, who was the victim’s stepmother, attempted to cover up the heinous crime by claiming that the minor had been attacked by evil spirits.
As a result, the baby was taken to a self-proclaimed prophet in Ruwa, where she tragically died.
The suspect and her husband, Talent Muchato (26) tried to secretly bury the victim at Mutinhima Village, Nyazura on 17/12/24. A concerned citizen later made a report to the Police.
More: Pindula News