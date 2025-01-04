MP Promises Support For 7-Year-Old Boy Who Spent Four Nights Among Lions

8 minutes ago Sat, 04 Jan 2025 07:09:31 GMT

Tinotenda Pudu, a 7-year-old boy from Kariba in Mashonaland West Province, was lost for four nights in the lion-infested Matusadonha Game Park late last month before being rescued by rangers. After his dramatic ordeal, Tino has rested and stabilised.

Mutsa Murombedzi, a Proportional Representative Member of Parliament from the province, said a mental health team will soon assess Tinotenda to ensure he has not suffered any lasting trauma from his experience.

According to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks), the boy disappeared on December 27, 2024, and was found on December 31, approximately 49 kilometers from his home.

Feedback