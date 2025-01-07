ZIFA Elections Thrown Into Disarray As Mwaruwari And Banda Appeal To Court Of Arbitration
The ZIFA elections, scheduled for January 25, 2025, have been thrown into uncertainty following an appeal lodged with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) by aspiring presidential and vice-presidential candidates, Benjani Mwaruwari and Gift Banda.
Mwaruwari, a former Zimbabwe Warriors captain and Manchester City striker appealed to CAS against his omission from the candidate list released by the ZIFA Normalisation Committee on December 23.
After requesting an explanation from ZIFA without success, he lodged his appeal with CAS under FIFA statutes, which allow appeals against decisions by member associations within 21 days.
Mwaruwari reportedly did not have the required five Ordinary Level passes and submitted his UEFA A coaching certificate as an equivalent qualification.
Banda, a Bulawayo-based businessman and former ZIFA acting president, was disqualified from running in the upcoming ZIFA election after failing the integrity test required for candidates.
CAS, in an emailed response to an enquiry by the Zimpapers Sports Hub, confirmed that the duo’s appeal has been registered under CAS 2024/A/11104. CAS said:
On 31 December 2024, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) registered the following appeal arbitration procedure: CAS 2024/A/11104 Benjani Mwaruwari & Gift Banda v. ZIFA Normalisation Committee. The arbitration is at an early stage, and no further information is available at this time.
More: Pindula News