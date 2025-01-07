ZIFA Elections Thrown Into Disarray As Mwaruwari And Banda Appeal To Court Of Arbitration

7 minutes ago Tue, 07 Jan 2025 12:11:21 GMT

The ZIFA elections, scheduled for January 25, 2025, have been thrown into uncertainty following an appeal lodged with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) by aspiring presidential and vice-presidential candidates, Benjani Mwaruwari and Gift Banda.

Mwaruwari, a former Zimbabwe Warriors captain and Manchester City striker appealed to CAS against his omission from the candidate list released by the ZIFA Normalisation Committee on December 23.

After requesting an explanation from ZIFA without success, he lodged his appeal with CAS under FIFA statutes, which allow appeals against decisions by member associations within 21 days.

