Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeGeneral

Acting Chief Procurement Officer Of ZEC, Simbisai Mutimba, Dies

6 minutes agoWed, 08 Jan 2025 11:50:01 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Acting Chief Procurement Officer Of ZEC, Simbisai Mutimba, Dies

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced the passing of its Acting Chief Procurement Officer, Simbisai Mutimba.

In a heartfelt condolence message, ZEC said that Mutimba, who joined the elections management body in 2018, died on January 2, 2025. ZEC said:

The Honourable Chairperson Mrs Justice Priscilla Makanyara Chigumba, the Deputy Chairperson Ambassador Rodney Simukai Kiwa, Commissioners, the Acting Chief Elections Officer Mr Simbarashe Tongayi and the entire Commission staff of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) would like to express their sincere condolences to the Mutimba family on the untimely demise of the Commission’s Acting Chief Procurement Officer Ms Simbisai Mutimba who passed away on 2 January 2025.

Ms Mutimba joined ZEC as an Administration Officer for Bindura district in 2018 before transferring to Head Office as a Procurement Officer in 2019. In 2022 she was promoted to the post of Senior Procurement Officer.

In 2024, she was again promoted and appointed Mhondoro-Ngezi District Elections Officer before being called back to Head Office the same year to hold the post of Acting Chief Procurement Officer, a position she held until her passing on.

Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe

WhatsApp: +263715068543

May her soul rest in eternal peace.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Zimbabwe Electoral CommissionZECSimbisai Mutimba

1 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback