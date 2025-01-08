Acting Chief Procurement Officer Of ZEC, Simbisai Mutimba, Dies

Ms Mutimba joined ZEC as an Administration Officer for Bindura district in 2018 before transferring to Head Office as a Procurement Officer in 2019. In 2022 she was promoted to the post of Senior Procurement Officer.

In 2024, she was again promoted and appointed Mhondoro-Ngezi District Elections Officer before being called back to Head Office the same year to hold the post of Acting Chief Procurement Officer, a position she held until her passing on.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.

More: Pindula News

