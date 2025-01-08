Acting Chief Procurement Officer Of ZEC, Simbisai Mutimba, Dies
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced the passing of its Acting Chief Procurement Officer, Simbisai Mutimba.
In a heartfelt condolence message, ZEC said that Mutimba, who joined the elections management body in 2018, died on January 2, 2025. ZEC said:
The Honourable Chairperson Mrs Justice Priscilla Makanyara Chigumba, the Deputy Chairperson Ambassador Rodney Simukai Kiwa, Commissioners, the Acting Chief Elections Officer Mr Simbarashe Tongayi and the entire Commission staff of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) would like to express their sincere condolences to the Mutimba family on the untimely demise of the Commission’s Acting Chief Procurement Officer Ms Simbisai Mutimba who passed away on 2 January 2025.Feedback
Ms Mutimba joined ZEC as an Administration Officer for Bindura district in 2018 before transferring to Head Office as a Procurement Officer in 2019. In 2022 she was promoted to the post of Senior Procurement Officer.
In 2024, she was again promoted and appointed Mhondoro-Ngezi District Elections Officer before being called back to Head Office the same year to hold the post of Acting Chief Procurement Officer, a position she held until her passing on.
May her soul rest in eternal peace.
More: Pindula News
Tags
1 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals