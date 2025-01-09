Police Recover Stolen Safe With US$10,569 Intact

The suspects loaded the Chubb safe onto a Jack trolley and made their escape. Police later tracked the trolley marks and recovered the safe and cash along a stream bank near a beer outlet in Tshabalala. The statement reads:

The ZRP is investigating a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred at a company in Kelvin West, Bulawayo during the night on 06/01/25.

Unknown suspects broke a window pane before gaining entry into the company’s cash office where they stole US$10 569.00 cash which was in a Chubb safe. The suspects loaded the Chubb safe in a Jack trolley and went away.

On 07/01/25, Police in Bulawayo tracked the trolley marks and recovered the safe and US$10 569.00 along a stream bank near a beer outlet in Tshabalala. The suspects are on the run.