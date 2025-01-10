CCC Faction Rejects Call To Postpone 2028 Elections

As Members of Parliament elected by the people and who represent the Alternative, we would like to distance ourselves from the statement allegedly made by Hon. Charles Moyo regarding moving the constitutionally due 2028 elections to 2030.

We reiterate that we are constitutionalists, and the year 2030 agenda is not part of our policy agenda as a party.

As enshrined in Section 2(2) of our Zimbabwean Constitution, the constitution is binding on every person, natural or juristic, including the State and all executive, legislative, and judicial institutions and agencies of government at every level, and must be fulfilled by them.

We would also like to make it categorically clear that, as opposition MPs, we have no association with ZANU PF resolutions and cannot be compelled to ratify them.

The only relationship we have with ZANU PF, in the context of our parliamentary work, is to deliver policies that help grow our beloved country, Zimbabwe.