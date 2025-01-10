CCC Faction Rejects Call To Postpone 2028 Elections
A faction within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, led by Jameson Timba, has publicly rejected calls by party chief whip Charles Moyo to postpone the 2028 harmonised elections until 2030.
Moyo, aligned with a rival faction led by Sengezo Tshabangu, suggested dialogue with ZANU-PF to achieve this postponement, citing the need for smoother implementation of the National Development Strategy 2.
However, CCC Member of Parliament Darlington Chigumbu, Shadow Cabinet Spokesperson and representative for Budiriro South issued a statement unequivocally rejecting this “ED2030” proposal on behalf of the Timba faction. Said Chigumbu:
As Members of Parliament elected by the people and who represent the Alternative, we would like to distance ourselves from the statement allegedly made by Hon. Charles Moyo regarding moving the constitutionally due 2028 elections to 2030.
We reiterate that we are constitutionalists, and the year 2030 agenda is not part of our policy agenda as a party.
As enshrined in Section 2(2) of our Zimbabwean Constitution, the constitution is binding on every person, natural or juristic, including the State and all executive, legislative, and judicial institutions and agencies of government at every level, and must be fulfilled by them.
We would also like to make it categorically clear that, as opposition MPs, we have no association with ZANU PF resolutions and cannot be compelled to ratify them.
The only relationship we have with ZANU PF, in the context of our parliamentary work, is to deliver policies that help grow our beloved country, Zimbabwe.
The “ED2030 agenda,” a controversial initiative spearheaded by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, seeks to extend his presidential term beyond the scheduled 2028 elections to 2030.
This initiative has drawn sharp criticism for allegedly violating both the party and national constitutions, fueling internal divisions within the ruling ZANU-PF party.
Chigumbu stressed the party’s commitment to addressing the nation’s challenges and upholding the rule of law, implicitly rejecting the ED2030 agenda. He said:
Our country faces numerous challenges, including food shortages, energy crises, moribund health services, climate change, corruption, and other vices. We are fully committed to addressing these challenges— nothing else.
As an alternative government, we have always maintained that advancing the rule of law in Zimbabwe requires taking the right path.
A false path will lead us to the very opposite of what we aim to achieve as a nation. It is essential that we uphold the rule of law and approach it with sincerity and earnestness.
More: Pindula News