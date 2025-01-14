Lake Kariba Water Level Rise, But Still Lower Than 2024

4 minutes ago Tue, 14 Jan 2025 12:06:15 GMT

The water level at Lake Kariba is gradually rising with the ongoing rainy season, though it remains significantly lower compared to the same time last year (2024).

In an update on Monday, January 13, the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), which manages the environmental aspects of the Zambezi River, indicated that the lake level is expected to continue rising as the rainy season progresses.

As of January 13, 2025, the usable live storage for power generation stood at 3.09%, compared to 13.31% on the same date in 2024.

