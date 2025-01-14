Lake Kariba Water Level Rise, But Still Lower Than 2024
The water level at Lake Kariba is gradually rising with the ongoing rainy season, though it remains significantly lower compared to the same time last year (2024).
In an update on Monday, January 13, the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), which manages the environmental aspects of the Zambezi River, indicated that the lake level is expected to continue rising as the rainy season progresses.
As of January 13, 2025, the usable live storage for power generation stood at 3.09%, compared to 13.31% on the same date in 2024.
ZRA also reported that the usable live storage volume was 2.00 BCM on January 13, 2025, down from 8.62 BCM on January 13, 2024. ZRA said:
The Kariba Lake is designed to operate between levels 475.50m and 488.50m (with 0.70m freeboard) for hydropower generation.
The Lake level is steadily increasing as the rainy season progresses though lower than last year, closing the period under review at 475.94m (3.09% usable storage) on 13th January 2025, compared to 477.42m (13.31% usable storage) recorded on the same date last year.
Lake Kariba is of major economic importance to both Zimbabwe and Zambia, as the power stations located on either bank of the Zambezi River have the capacity to generate over 1,000 MW of electricity.
However, declining water levels have led to a drastic reduction in water allocation for power generation, causing severe power shortages in both countries.
On Tuesday, January 14, Kariba South Hydro Power, located on the Zimbabwean side and with an installed capacity of 1,050 MW, was generating just 185 MW.
More: Pindula News