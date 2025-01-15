CAF Postpones CHAN 2024 To August 2025
The Confederation for African Football (CAF) has postponed the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024 to August 2025, just 18 days before the tournament was set to begin.
On January 14, CAF announced that, despite progress in infrastructure development in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, more time is needed to meet the necessary standards.
CAF President Patrice Motsepe expressed gratitude to the Presidents of Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda for their efforts and progress.
He also praised the ongoing construction and renovations and expressed confidence that the facilities would meet CAF standards by August 2025. Said Motsepe:
I would like to express my deep gratitude to President William Ruto of Kenya, President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania and President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda for their leadership, commitment and the good progress that has been made in building and upgrading the stadiums, training fields, hotels, hospitals and other infrastructure and facilities in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda for hosting a successful TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (“CHAN”) Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024.
I am impressed with the ongoing construction and renovations of the football infrastructure and facilities in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.
I am confident that the stadiums, training fields, hotels, hospitals and other infrastructure and facilities will be at the requisite CAF standards for hosting, in August 2025, a very successful TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024.
The draw for CHAN 2024 will be held in Nairobi on January 15, 2025, at 8 PM. The exact date for the tournament’s start in August 2025 will be announced later.
Qualified teams for CHAN 2024 include Kenya (co-host), Tanzania (co-host), Uganda (co-host), Angola, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Congo-Brazzaville, DR Congo, Guinea, Madagascar, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sudan, and Zambia.
More: Pindula News