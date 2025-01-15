CAF Postpones CHAN 2024 To August 2025

7 minutes ago Wed, 15 Jan 2025 06:46:02 GMT

The Confederation for African Football (CAF) has postponed the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024 to August 2025, just 18 days before the tournament was set to begin.

On January 14, CAF announced that, despite progress in infrastructure development in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, more time is needed to meet the necessary standards.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe expressed gratitude to the Presidents of Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda for their efforts and progress.

