I'm Not A Sell-Out - Tshabangu

6 minutes ago Thu, 16 Jan 2025 06:05:48 GMT

Self-appointed CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has defended his recent visit to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Pricabe Farm, accompanied by a few CCC MPs, arguing that engaging with ZANU PF does not equate to selling out.

Tshabangu, who also declared himself the leader of the opposition in Parliament after assuming control of the party in 2023, has faced criticism for touring Mnangagwa’s farm over the weekend, which was unrelated to parliamentary business.

In an interview with State media on Wednesday, Tshabangu asserted that CCC will continue to maintain its independence while engaging with ZANU PF. He said:

