I'm Not A Sell-Out - Tshabangu
Self-appointed CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has defended his recent visit to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Pricabe Farm, accompanied by a few CCC MPs, arguing that engaging with ZANU PF does not equate to selling out.
Tshabangu, who also declared himself the leader of the opposition in Parliament after assuming control of the party in 2023, has faced criticism for touring Mnangagwa’s farm over the weekend, which was unrelated to parliamentary business.
In an interview with State media on Wednesday, Tshabangu asserted that CCC will continue to maintain its independence while engaging with ZANU PF. He said:
It is certainly strange reasoning to suggest that an opposition which engages with the ruling party is ‘selling out.’ How else should State affairs be conducted?
Democracies worldwide have healthy interactions between the ruling party and the opposition.
The real issue is whether or not the opposition remains true to the independent political demands of its constituency.
The tragedy is to assume that the opposition should oppose it for its own sake. It is not enough to oppose. It is not the task of the opposition.
The task is to offer alternative, objectively sound, and home-grown solutions made by Zimbabweans, for Zimbabweans, and about Zimbabweans.
Despite supporting ZANU PF’s proposal to postpone the 2028 elections and extend President Mnangagwa’s term until 2030 during the Pricabe Farm visit, Tshabangu clarified on Wednesday that CCC had not yet discussed the issue. He added:
At present, it is a matter internal to ZANU PF. ZANU PF has neither approached us on the issue nor presented it to the appropriate legislative body for deliberations.
It will be important to understand and debate the arguments for deferring elections and how that benefits us as a people and country. Deferring elections cannot be an end in itself.
Tshabangu said the party was focused on strengthening its foundation in preparation for a congress, which he affirmed would take place as soon as conditions allow.
More: Pindula News
More: Pindula News