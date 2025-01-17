2024 ZIMSEC O-Level Results To Be Released On Friday, Jan. 17

7 minutes ago Fri, 17 Jan 2025 07:15:28 GMT

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) is set to release the highly anticipated 2024 Ordinary Level (O-Level) examination results on Friday.

According to the Chronicle newspaper, ZIMSEC board chairperson, Professor Paul Mapfumo, is expected to make the official announcement at 2:30 PM at the ZIMSEC headquarters in Harare.

The release of the O-Level results comes just a week after ZIMSEC announced the 2024 November Advanced Level (A-Level) examination results.

