2024 ZIMSEC O-Level Results To Be Released On Friday, Jan. 17
7 minutes agoFri, 17 Jan 2025 07:15:28 GMT
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) is set to release the highly anticipated 2024 Ordinary Level (O-Level) examination results on Friday.
According to the Chronicle newspaper, ZIMSEC board chairperson, Professor Paul Mapfumo, is expected to make the official announcement at 2:30 PM at the ZIMSEC headquarters in Harare.
The release of the O-Level results comes just a week after ZIMSEC announced the 2024 November Advanced Level (A-Level) examination results.
Typically, about two hours after ZIMSEC announces the release of results, parents and guardians can access their child’s results online. They can do this through ZIMSEC’s online portal and here are the steps they need to follow:
- Visit ZIMSEC’s website with the link here.
- If you are not already registered click where it says “register new user”.
- You’ll then land on a page where you can fill out the relevant details. (If you are already registered then you can enter your details)
- Once registered return to the home page and enter your username and password.
- You should be able to see the student’s ZIMSEC O-Level results online.
More: Pindula News