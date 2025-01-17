Zimbabwean Diplomats Roped In To Identify, Repatriate Remains Of Illegal Stilfontein Miners
South African authorities have enlisted the help of Zimbabwean diplomats in the neighbouring country to identify and repatriate the remains of several illegal miners recovered from an abandoned mine in Stilfontein.
As reported by EWN, among the more than 80 zama zamas who died at the Buffelsfontein gold mine during a police crackdown on illegal mining, many were undocumented Zimbabwean nationals.
Nearly 2,000 illegal miners, primarily Mozambican nationals, followed by Zimbabweans and BaSothos, were operating at the disused mine.
Acting police commissioner for the province, Patrick Asaneng, confirmed that diplomatic talks between Zimbabwe and South Africa were ongoing. He said:
They will assist us with the verification and confirmation of their addresses and with engaging with those who are still alive.
Consular General of Zimbabwe Eria Phiri (pictured above) visited Stilfontein on Thursday. He said:
So far, we have started with the verification and identification of the 465 who have been brought to the surface alive.
Using the 465, we will try to extract as much information as possible so that we have an indication of who was operating underground.
On Wednesday, South African police announced the end of the rescue operation at the abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, believing they had brought out all the survivors and retrieved all the bodies.
More: Pindula News