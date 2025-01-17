Zimbabwean Diplomats Roped In To Identify, Repatriate Remains Of Illegal Stilfontein Miners

6 minutes ago Fri, 17 Jan 2025 10:54:23 GMT

South African authorities have enlisted the help of Zimbabwean diplomats in the neighbouring country to identify and repatriate the remains of several illegal miners recovered from an abandoned mine in Stilfontein.

As reported by EWN, among the more than 80 zama zamas who died at the Buffelsfontein gold mine during a police crackdown on illegal mining, many were undocumented Zimbabwean nationals.

Nearly 2,000 illegal miners, primarily Mozambican nationals, followed by Zimbabweans and BaSothos, were operating at the disused mine.

