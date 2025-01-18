"Zambian Prophetess Kept Husband's Skeleton In Bedroom For Spiritual Powers"

According to the Maravi Post, she claims her husband died of natural causes, as he suffered from asthma.

Mutoba Kalaba said she preserved his skeleton to aid her in performing miracles, given her role as a prophetess. She said:

I was advised by a ritualist in Tanzania to do this in order to perform countless miracles and make money as I am a prophetess and through this. I have helped a lot of people who have been flocking to my house of prayer to receive financial breakthroughs and other miracles.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the arrest of Mutoba Kalaba and her children in connection with the discovery of skeletal remains in their home.

This case was initially reported as a missing person investigation by the deceased man’s elder brother.

The skeletal remains were found almost a year and a half after the family could not ascertain the man’s whereabouts.

The remains of George Kalaba discovered lying on a bed, were reduced to a skeleton, indicating he had been dead for a significant period.

Since July 2023, George’s family had been inquiring about his whereabouts, but Mutoba Kalaba reportedly denied them access to him.

The arrest followed a report made by George’s brother, Emmanuel Kalaba, 55, residing at House Number 1295 Chelstone Extension.

Hamoonga identified the suspects as Sylvia Mutoba Kalaba, the deceased’s wife, and her children: Natasha, 19; Sandra, 22; Wendi, 27; and a female juvenile.

When police followed up on the report, they found the family had locked themselves inside the house with the skeletal remains.

It is alleged that from July 2023 until January 2025, Mutoba Kalaba prevented family members from visiting George.

A tenant, Emmanuel, eventually learned that George had not been seen for over two years, raising concerns about his well-being.

Hamoonga said that the skeletal remains of George Kalaba have been collected and taken to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Mortuary.

A postmortem was scheduled for January 15, 2025, to determine the cause of death.

