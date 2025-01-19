ZIMRA Reaffirms Zero Tolerance For Corruption After Officials’ Arrest

Although Best Express Logistics had already paid ZiG$55,000 in customs duties, the ZIMRA officers reportedly continued to demand additional payment through a bribe to release the bus from BAK Storage in Harare.

Following an undercover investigation initiated by Maramwidze’s report, ZACC apprehended the officials in a ZIMRA vehicle after they accepted a US$1,500 bribe.

A subsequent search uncovered an additional US$3,951, believed to be proceeds from further extortion.

In a statement issued on Friday, January 17, ZIMRA emphasized the importance of civic responsibility in combating corruption and reaffirmed its commitment to upholding integrity within the organisation. The statement reads:

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) wishes to advise the public to report any and all forms of corruption. It is only through vigilance and cooperation that we can eradicate these malpractices. Civic responsibility is crucial in our collective fight against corruption. At ZIMRA, our team subscribes to our core values, with integrity being one of the foremost. We remain firmly committed to ensuring that our operations are transparent and that we serve the public with honesty and dedication. We continue to work closely with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and other stakeholders to combat corruption within our ranks and the broader public. Together, we can foster a culture of integrity that benefits all citizens and our country. Please note that all bonafide ZIMRA officials are identifiable by their name tags and uniforms. We urge our stakeholders to verify the identity of any individual claiming to be a ZIMRA official. Before conducting any official business, please request and inspect their proof of identification to confirm their legitimacy as a ZIMRA representative. Should you be in doubt, please call us on +263719529800 or +263712840066. For any reports on corruption, please contact us directly on toll-free lines: 0808190; WhatsApp: +263772135690; e-mail: zimraanticorruption@gmail.com or reach out to Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission. We urge clients and stakeholders to refuse, resist, and report corruption.

