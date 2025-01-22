Ministry Reverses Deputy Head Appointment After Parent Protest Alleged Satanism

On the first day schools opened well, save for an incident here in Mutare at Zamba Government Primary School where parents resisted the posting of a deputy head to their school, alleging that she practices satanism. However, urgent action was taken to remedy the situation, and there is now calm at the school.

Angry parents gathered at the school and protested against Mrs Gowora’s transfer from Nyamauru Primary School in Dangamvura.

They disrupted the opening day with protest songs and carried placards with messages like “Witch must go now,” “Gowora must go now,” “No to Satanism here,” and “Office must be closed until further notice.”

The parents took their children out of the classrooms and sent them home. They also forced the closure of the administration block by putting up posters at the entrance.

The school headmaster, Vincent Chigwanda, had to get help from the Mutare District Schools Inspector’s office while teachers stayed in their classrooms.

Later, Mutare District Schools Inspector, Tracy Mademutsa, visited the school and told the parents that Mrs Gowora’s transfer had been cancelled.

Tags

Leave a Comment