MWOS Set For PSL Debut After Securing ZPC Hwange Franchise

ZPC Hwange earned the Premiership ticket from the Southern Region last season but cannot play in the top division because their sister club, ZPC Kariba, also competes in the same division.

Club Licensing rules do not allow clubs with the same ownership to compete in the same division.

In a joint statement, MWOS chairman Clayton Arimoso and ZPC Hwange secretary Mehuli Thebe said this development would reshape football across Zimbabwe. The statement reads:

MWOS FC AND ZPC HWANGE FC STRATEGIC FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP

MWOS FC and ZPC Hwange FC are pleased to advise all stakeholders that they have entered into a landmark partnership that will reshape football development across Zimbabwe.

Through this innovative arrangement, MWOS FC will advance to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for the 2025 season, while ZPC Hwange FC focuses on grassroots football development in the Southern Region.

The partnership represents a new model for football development in Zimbabwe, which combines MWOS FC’s resources and technical expertise with ZPC Hwange’s competencies and strong community roots, thereby creating opportunities that benefit both clubs and Zimbabwean football as a whole.

This collaboration will allow ZPC Hwange FC to nurture grassroots football in the Hwange region, thereby grooming talent for the Premier Soccer League.

This partnership also includes the financial capacitation of ZPC Hwange FC to compete in the region, a special recognition program for ZPC Hwange FC’s successful 2024 squad, and investment in youth football development programs.

MWOS will also finance youth development programs and facility improvements, thereby creating more opportunities for young talent in our community.

To this end, some of the successful ZPC Hwange FC stars will join MWOS in their first premiership soccer league campaign.

Moreover, MWOS will undertake facility enhancement initiatives, technical development support, new kit sponsorship for ZPC Hwange FC teams, and Corporate Social Investment Initiatives in the Hwange environs.

We wish to thank all our stakeholders for their valuable support during the last season and the past few months of intense negotiations.

We also wish to make a bold commitment to uplift communities through the development of sport in Zimbabwe and assure you that football will never be the same again.