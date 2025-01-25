Government Vows To Confiscate And Burn Second-Hand Clothing

Despite the ban, the sale of second-hand clothing (amabhele/mabhero) has gained popularity in recent years, both in Zimbabwe and across the region, due to enforcement challenges and rampant smuggling.

Second-hand clothes have become a source of livelihood for thousands of people.

Established textile, leather, and clothing factories have suffered significant losses due to cheap second-hand products, citing unfair competition.

These businesses have to meet statutory obligations, salaries, rentals, and utilities, which affect their final product pricing.

Consequently, established businesses continue to call upon the government to implement wider protectionist policies to safeguard existing investments and preserve jobs.

Muguti was in Bulawayo on Thursday, where he toured the giant clothing factory, Carousel Manufacturing, a subsidiary of the listed Edgars Stores Group.

He reiterated that the ban on second-hand products remains in place and that confiscated items must be incinerated at government hospitals across the provinces.

Said Muguti:

This is an industry that has been affected by second-hand clothes. As Government we have banned the sale of second-hand clothing. My office has directed all provinces to confiscate second-hand clothing immediately. We have been doing that since December and we are now burning them at the provincial hospitals.

