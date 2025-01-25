Magaya "Forced" To Endorse Magwizi For ZIFA President

Addressing 73 of the 78 ZIFA councillors at his Yadah Complex on Friday night, Magaya said that Magwizi was the best candidate to head ZIFA.

The cleric said he had been assessing the remaining candidates and had met several high-profile personalities since losing the High Court case on Thursday.

Magaya also revealed that he had withdrawn his appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Prominent journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu on Friday suggested that Magaya was threatened with various criminal prosecutions, leaving him no choice but to endorse Magwizi. He wrote on X:

Nqobile Magwizi will be your ZIFA president. They did their homework with that O’ Level item, and FAZ has been busy with the councillors. Today Magaya – threatened with all manner of criminal prosecutions – met the councillors at his hotel and said vote Magwizi. You may wonder why a man barely known in football is about to become its top boss. He works for Kuda Tagwirei. Apart from managing about $1.5 million from FIFA annually, there is small matter of stadium renovations funded by treasury. ZIFA has no graders.

Walter Magaya has faced multiple allegations over the years, including fraud and sexual abuse of several women. He is currently under investigation by the Zimbabwe Gender Commission.

Meanwhile, six candidates have been cleared to run for the ZIFA presidency: Magwizi, Philemon Machana, Marshall Gore, Martin Kweza, Makwinji Soma-Phiri, and Twine Phiri.

