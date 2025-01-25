Magwizi Secures Landslide Victory In ZIFA Presidential Election

6 minutes ago Sat, 25 Jan 2025 15:00:03 GMT

Nqobile Magwizi has been elected as the new Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president with a landslide victory in an election overshadowed by allegations of impropriety.

Magwizi secured 61 of the 77 votes cast, while his closest rival, Philemon Machana, received six votes.

Twine Phiri garnered four votes, Marshall Gore received one, and Makwinji Soma Phiri finished without a single vote. Only 72 votes were valid, while the other five ballots were spoiled.

