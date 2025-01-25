Magwizi Secures Landslide Victory In ZIFA Presidential Election
Nqobile Magwizi has been elected as the new Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president with a landslide victory in an election overshadowed by allegations of impropriety.
Magwizi secured 61 of the 77 votes cast, while his closest rival, Philemon Machana, received six votes.
Twine Phiri garnered four votes, Marshall Gore received one, and Makwinji Soma Phiri finished without a single vote. Only 72 votes were valid, while the other five ballots were spoiled.
However, Wicknell Chivayo’s promise to gift vehicles to ZIFA councillors who backed Magwizi raised concerns about vote-buying.
Presidential aspirant Martin Kweza withdrew his candidacy on election morning, reportedly under pressure.
NewsDay reported sources as saying Kweza’s exit was to avoid splitting votes that could have thwarted Magwizi’s rise.
Loveness Wadzanai Mukura has been voted ZIFA Vice President after winning 43 votes, ahead of Mavis Gumbo’s 26, while Kenny Ndebele was also voted vice president.
The six ZIFA ordinary executive members and their votes are: Tafadzwa Benza (57), Thomas Marambanyika (37), Kudzai Kadzombe (35), Brighton Ushendibaba (33), Davison Muchena (32), and Alice Zeure (27).