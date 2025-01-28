Mnangagwa And Chiwenga Supporters Clash At National Heroes Acre

They chanted, “mupanduki mupanduki chera mwena nguva yakwana (sellout sellout dig a hole, the time has come),” a direct jab at Chiwenga for his refusal to support Mnangagwa loyalists’ efforts to extend his presidency beyond 2028, the end of his second and final term.

Chiwenga’s supporters also made their voices heard, singing, “Siyanai naye Chiwenga munomuvengerei, siyanai naye Chiwenga (leave Chiwenga alone, why do you hate him, leave Chiwenga alone).”

They further chanted, “2030 tonosangana, tonosangana kuWedza (in 2030 we will meet in Wedza),” referencing Chiwenga’s rural home in Mashonaland East.

Chiwenga’s supporters argue that the push against him is fueled by the greed of Mnangagwa’s faction, who have allegedly enriched themselves by looting state resources and are reluctant to relinquish power.

In his address, Chiwenga reiterated his commitment to tackling corruption, as he has in previous speeches. He said:

Zimbabwe belongs to all of us. We must share its God-given bounty, share its bounty equally so no one – not even the weak, the widowed or the orphaned are displaced or elbowed out by the strong in a mad rat race to grab unmerited privileges. Corruption has to end. Our Vision 2030 is for all of us, not those that you call mbinga (corrupt tenderpreneurs). During the war, we referred to them as zvigananda (leeches): those who grow big tummies through ill-gotten wealth and questionable morals!

Mnangagwa became President in late 2017 and completed Mugabe’s term in 2018, after which he was elected for his first full term.

He won his second five-year term in the elections held in August 2023. Now, his supporters are urging him to seek a third term in office.

Tags

Leave a Comment