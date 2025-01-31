Respina Zinyanduko Leaves NRZ, Dube-Kaguru Appointed Acting General Manager

In a statement on Friday, NRZ said Zinyanduko’s departure was due to the need to realign and restructure the business in line with shareholder expectations.

Ainah Dube-Kaguru has been appointed as Acting General Manager, effective January 31, 2025, until a new substantive General Manager is appointed. The statement reads:

The Board of Directors of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) wishes to inform members of the public that Ms. Respina Zinyanduko has ceased to be the General Manager of the NRZ with effect from 31 January 2025. This has been necessitated by the need to realign and restructure the NRZ business in line with the expectation of the shareholder. The NRZ Board, Management and Staff would like to take this opportunity to thank Ms. Zinyanduko for the time she served as General Manager of the National Railways of Zimbabwe and wish her well in her future endeavours. In the interim, the Board has appointed Mrs. Ainah Dube-Kaguru as the Acting General Manager with effect from 31 January 2025 until a substantive General Manager has been appointed.

Former trade unionist and opposition politician Linda Masarira commended the NRZ for replacing a woman with another in the role of General Manager. She wrote on X:

It is commendable that the appointing authority has ensured continuity in women’s leadership by replacing one woman with another. This is a progressive step towards gender inclusivity in key leadership positions. Furthermore, we acknowledge the long-overdue decision to relieve Ms. Respina Zinyanduko of her duties. Her tenure was marred by allegations of unethical conduct, which significantly compromised the integrity and efficiency of NRZ. The decision to realign and restructure the institution is a welcome development that should be followed by a thorough audit and accountability process to restore public confidence. We urge the new Acting General Manager to prioritize transparency, efficiency, and stakeholder engagement in steering NRZ towards recovery and stability. The railway sector remains a critical pillar of our economy, and we hope this change marks the beginning of much-needed reforms.

