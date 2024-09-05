Accounts Clerk (Harare)
Impala Car Rental
Job Description
We are looking for a dynamic and versatile Accounts Clerk, aged between 20-35 years, to join our growing team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The ideal candidate will be responsible for a wide range of accounting duties and will play a crucial role in maintaining accurate financial records and supporting our finance department.
Qualifications and Experience
- Have at least a Diploma in Accounting.
- Have at least 3 years’ experience in a similar position.
- Be highly computer literate.
- Be able to work under pressure.
- Be aged between 20-35 years.
- Have strong attention to detail and excellent numerical skills.
- Be proficiency in accounting software and Microsoft Excel.
- Have good organizational and time-management skills.
- Have ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Other
How to Apply
If you meet the above requirements and are ready to take your career to new heights in the finance field, we want to hear from you! Please submit your resume to: recruitment@impala.co.zw.
Impala Car Rental is a market driven entity and a formidable partner in the hospitality & tourism industry specializing in car rental services and packages.
