Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a dynamic and versatile Accounts Clerk, aged between 20-35 years, to join our growing team.

Duties and Responsibilities

The ideal candidate will be responsible for a wide range of accounting duties and will play a crucial role in maintaining accurate financial records and supporting our finance department.

Qualifications and Experience

Have at least a Diploma in Accounting.

Have at least 3 years’ experience in a similar position.

Be highly computer literate.

Be able to work under pressure.

Be aged between 20-35 years.

Have strong attention to detail and excellent numerical skills.

Be proficiency in accounting software and Microsoft Excel.

Have good organizational and time-management skills.

Have ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements and are ready to take your career to new heights in the finance field, we want to hear from you! Please submit your resume to: recruitment@impala.co.zw.