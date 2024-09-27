Bank Teller (Boka, Borrowdale & Karoi)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the positions which have arisen within POSB's retail banking division.

Reporting to the Service Centre Operations Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for processing front-line transactions and performing Back office duties.

Duties and Responsibilities

Digital banking customer advisory services.

Cash advances and remittances.

Processing withdrawals and deposits.

Processing currency exchange transactions.

Cross selling bank products.

Performing back-office duties.

Agent services.

Risk management.

Qualifications and Experience

Business degree or equivalent.

IOBZ qualification is an added advantage.

At least one year experience in financial services environment.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email their resume and cover letter to: recruitment@posb.co.zw not later than 02 October 2024. Please include "the position and preferred location" in the subject line.