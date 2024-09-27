Bank Teller (Boka, Borrowdale & Karoi)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the positions which have arisen within POSB's retail banking division.
Reporting to the Service Centre Operations Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for processing front-line transactions and performing Back office duties.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Digital banking customer advisory services.
- Cash advances and remittances.
- Processing withdrawals and deposits.
- Processing currency exchange transactions.
- Cross selling bank products.
- Performing back-office duties.
- Agent services.
- Risk management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Business degree or equivalent.
- IOBZ qualification is an added advantage.
- At least one year experience in financial services environment.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should email their resume and cover letter to: recruitment@posb.co.zw not later than 02 October 2024. Please include "the position and preferred location" in the subject line.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. POSB is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion.Generate a Whatsapp Message
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.
It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.