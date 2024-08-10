Pindula|Search Pindula
Bulldozer Operator (Hwange)

Aug. 10, 2024
Job Description

We are currently seeking a skilled and experienced Bulldozer Operator to join our team. As a Bulldozer Operator, you will be responsible for operating heavy equipment to move earth, perform levelling work, and clear specified areas onsite.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Safely and efficiently operating a bulldozer to move materials, level or grade terrain, and complete various mining and construction tasks.
  • Performing routine maintenance and inspections to ensure the equipment is in optimal condition.
  • Following all safety protocols and guidelines to ensure a secure work environment.
  • Collaborating with the mine construction team to ensure projects are completed within specified timelines and to the highest quality standards.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 2 years working experience.
  • Valid operators license and Bulldozer operator certification.
  • Knowledge of machinery maintenance and safety protocols.
  • Strong work ethic, reliability and attention to detail.

Other

How to Apply

If you are qualified for this position, Please send your CV on: miningrecruitmentzw@gmail.com, add the job title on the email subject line.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 10 August 2024

