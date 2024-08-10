Bulldozer Operator (Hwange)
Job Description
We are currently seeking a skilled and experienced Bulldozer Operator to join our team. As a Bulldozer Operator, you will be responsible for operating heavy equipment to move earth, perform levelling work, and clear specified areas onsite.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Safely and efficiently operating a bulldozer to move materials, level or grade terrain, and complete various mining and construction tasks.
- Performing routine maintenance and inspections to ensure the equipment is in optimal condition.
- Following all safety protocols and guidelines to ensure a secure work environment.
- Collaborating with the mine construction team to ensure projects are completed within specified timelines and to the highest quality standards.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 2 years working experience.
- Valid operators license and Bulldozer operator certification.
- Knowledge of machinery maintenance and safety protocols.
- Strong work ethic, reliability and attention to detail.
Other
How to Apply
If you are qualified for this position, Please send your CV on: miningrecruitmentzw@gmail.com, add the job title on the email subject line.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 10 August 2024
