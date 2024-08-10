Bulldozer Operator (Hwange)

Job Description

We are currently seeking a skilled and experienced Bulldozer Operator to join our team. As a Bulldozer Operator, you will be responsible for operating heavy equipment to move earth, perform levelling work, and clear specified areas onsite.

Duties and Responsibilities

Safely and efficiently operating a bulldozer to move materials, level or grade terrain, and complete various mining and construction tasks.

Performing routine maintenance and inspections to ensure the equipment is in optimal condition.

Following all safety protocols and guidelines to ensure a secure work environment.

Collaborating with the mine construction team to ensure projects are completed within specified timelines and to the highest quality standards.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 2 years working experience.

Valid operators license and Bulldozer operator certification.

Knowledge of machinery maintenance and safety protocols.

Strong work ethic, reliability and attention to detail.

Other

How to Apply

If you are qualified for this position, Please send your CV on: miningrecruitmentzw@gmail.com, add the job title on the email subject line.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.