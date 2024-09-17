Card Operations Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position, which has arisen within the People’s Own Savings Bank.

Reporting to the Merchant & Card Services Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for managing card operations, portals, and production to ensure card availability and functionality, to enhance customer experience and achieve operational goals.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manages business administration for card platforms.

Implements and maintain card operational policies and internal controls.

Reviews daily MIS to ensure compliance with SLAs for international card transactions.

Oversees card demand, supply, and procurement.

Addresses escalated operational queries and complaints related to card schemes.

Monitors transactions, escalate issues to management or risk/compliance.

Performs business analysis to support card reconciliation and settlement.

Analyzes customer disputes and fraud documents, recommends approvals.

Maintains daily MIS for retrieval and chargebacks on international cards.

Analyzes and process chargeback cycle activities.

Qualifications and Experience

Business degree or equivalent.

3 years’ experience in banking, e-commerce or technology business environment.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email their CVs and applications clearly indicating on email subject heading the position being applied for, to: recruitment@posb.co.zw, not later than 17 September 2024.