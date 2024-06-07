Claims Assessor (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the above-named position that has arisen at the Claims Department. FBC Insurance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Verifying prices for repairs or replacements and recommending repairs once an agreement has been reached (Actual Loss)

Ensuring timely claim management of new loss assignments, reassignment, and proper reserve setting.

Identifying issues that need to be resolved, what methods to use, including a focus on risk transfer and resolutions which create the best outcome.

Building and maintaining professional relationships with claims personnel, underwriting personnel. policyholders, agents, and other loss adjusters in order to ensure assessments are done effectively by all parties.

Conducting field inspections, reading maps and aerial imagery, measuring fields and storage bins in risk surveying.

Carrying out investigation assignments and record compilation in order to accurately determine potential indemnities.

Liaising with authorities, body shops. third party claimants, adjusters and vendors in the claim's investigation process.

Confirming damages and/or loss as reported by verifying through police & other relevant sources to ascertain costs.

Complying with claim handling procedures and best practices.

Recommending post loss measures to mitigate further losses.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Risk Management and Insurance.

Diploma in Insurance.

Two years' experience in the insurance industry.

Panel beating knowledge and pricing structures.

Understanding of risk management principles, risk, and insurance program structures.

Familiarity with overall claims processes and legal terminology.

Competence And Skills:

Strong technical background.

Excellent communication skills both written and oral.

Excellent organizational skills.

Superior customer service.

Interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates are to send their applications and CVs via e-mail to: human.resources@fbc.co.zw by no later than 12 June, 2024 clearly marked: Claims Assessor: Claims Department, Harare, FBC Insurance