Access Forex is a safe, secure and low-cost remittance service. Access Forex allows you to send money home from the UK and South Africa using your mobile device, laptop and through our registered agents. Your Money can be collected as mobile money USD cash, Rands or local currency cash Our Agents in Zimbabwe are registered Bureaux which means your recipient can choose to convert the USD into Rand or local currency at competitive rates.

Email: support@accessforex.com