Catholic Relief Services Jobs

Catholic Relief Services was founded in 1943 by the Catholic Bishops of the United States to serve World War II survivors in Europe. Catholic Relief Services eases suffering and provides assistance to people in need in more than 100 countries, without regard to race, religion or nationality.

It is the official international humanitarian agency of the Catholic community in the United States of America. CRS works to save, protect, and transform lives in need in more than 100 countries, without regard of race, religion, or nationality. CRS’ relief and development work is accomplished through programs of emergency response, HIV, health, agriculture, education, microfinance, and peacebuilding. Registered in Zimbabwe under the PVO Act, certificate number 6/2002, CRS has been supporting program activities in Zimbabwe since 1989 and has long-standing relationships with Church and non-Church partners and communities throughout the country. Zimbabwe program implements projects through 14 partner organizations in 30 districts in the areas of health, OVC, education, food security and agricultural livelihoods, and peacebuilding.