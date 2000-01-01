City of Victoria Falls Jobs

City of Victoria Falls is situated in Matebeleland North province in the North West corner of Zimbabwe. It rests comfortable in the Zambezi Valley just a few hundred meters from the south bank of one of Southern Africa’s great rivers, the Zambezi which meanders through Mozambique right into the Indian Ocean. The tourism industry dominates the life of the town of Victoria Falls. This is now also being supported by a fairly growing retail and light industrial sector that contributes to numbers oy f formal employment statistics. There is also a significant fraction of the town that thrives on cross boarder trading (plying Botswana, Zambia and Namibia route) and informal trading for livelihood. Most of those engaged in informal trade are mainly in home industry, producing wares and works of art that support the main economic activity of the town and that finds a ready market.