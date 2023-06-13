College Press Publishers Jobs

College Press Publishers (CPP) is the first local company to publish educational material in Zimbabwe. From our establishment in 1967. College Press is a publisher of Primary and Secondary textbooks, with filaments in Higher Education. Our affinity for growth and innovation has set our products apart and ensures that the users of our textbooks will never fall short of the adequate additional materials necessary to excel in their disciplines.

Website: https://www.collegepress.co.zw/

Tel: +263 242 757150-5 or VOIP +263 8677002041

Email: zw.customerservice@collegepress.co.zw