Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO) Jobs

The Cotton Company of Zimbabwe, is a large cotton processing and marketing organization in Southern Africa. The company, known as "COTTCO", works with individual cotton farmers, providing agronomic and financial support.

Cottco works closely with cotton farmers in Zimbabwe and offers agronomic and financial support to the end of the cotton-production process. Cottco has 20 outlets in cotton-producing areas in Zimbabwe, with its ginneries located in Chiredzi, Chihoy, Gokewe, Kadoma and Muzarabani.